388 prisoners pardoned for Vesak Poya

388 prisoners pardoned for Vesak Poya

May 12, 2025   12:11 pm

A total of 388 inmates have been released from prisons across the island today (May 12) under a special state pardon granted by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in view of Vesak Poya Day, the Department of Prisons has announced.

Prisons Spokesman Gamini B. Dissanayake stated that accordingly, 384 male inmates and four female inmates serving time for minor offences were granted a state pardon, in accordance with Article 34 of the Constitution of Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, the Prisons Department has announced a special arrangement permitting open visits for inmates in view of Vesak Poya Day.

This program will be in place today and tomorrow (13).

These visits will be permitted across all prisons in the country, by adhering to necessary health guidelines.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka yet to mandate comprehensive non-financial reporting  CBSL's Sustainable Finance Roadmap 2.0 (English)

Sri Lanka yet to mandate comprehensive non-financial reporting  CBSL's Sustainable Finance Roadmap 2.0 (English)

No increase in electricity tariffs in next revision, says Minister of Energy (English)

No increase in electricity tariffs in next revision, says Minister of Energy (English)

Death toll in Gerandi Ella bus accident climbs to 21 (English)

Death toll in Gerandi Ella bus accident climbs to 21 (English)

COPA criticizes Railway Dept. for audit delays and inefficiency (English)

COPA criticizes Railway Dept. for audit delays and inefficiency (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka's National Vesak Week commences today (English)

Sri Lanka's National Vesak Week commences today (English)