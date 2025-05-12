388 prisoners pardoned for Vesak Poya

A total of 388 inmates have been released from prisons across the island today (May 12) under a special state pardon granted by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in view of Vesak Poya Day, the Department of Prisons has announced.

Prisons Spokesman Gamini B. Dissanayake stated that accordingly, 384 male inmates and four female inmates serving time for minor offences were granted a state pardon, in accordance with Article 34 of the Constitution of Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, the Prisons Department has announced a special arrangement permitting open visits for inmates in view of Vesak Poya Day.

This program will be in place today and tomorrow (13).

These visits will be permitted across all prisons in the country, by adhering to necessary health guidelines.