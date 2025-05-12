Kerala cannabis valued over Rs. 87 million seized in Pesalai

Over 200kg of Kerala cannabis have been seized in an operation in Pesalai beach area, Mannar, the Sri Lanka Navy said.

The operation also led to the apprehension of a dinghy in connection to the smuggling racket.

The search was mounted by the SLNS Gajaba in the North Central Naval Command, the Navy added.

The gross street value of the stock of Kerala cannabis seized in the operation is estimated to exceed Rs. 87 million.

The stock of Kerala cannabis and the dinghy will be handed over to the Pesalai Police for onward legal action, the Navy noted.