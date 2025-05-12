40 injured in Gerandi Ella bus accident still in hospitals, some in critical condition

May 12, 2025   03:31 pm

Around 40 individuals who sustained injuries in yesterday’s bus accident in Gerandi Ella, Ramboda are currently receiving in-house treatment at hospitals, Police said.

According to hospital sources, some of them are in critical condition.         

Individuals who were injured in the accident were admitted to hospitals in Nuwara Eliya, Kotmale Gampola, Nawalapitiya, Peradeniya and Kandy.

Those admitted to the Kotmale hospital have been discharged.

Meanwhile, five individuals are currently receiving treatment at the Nawalapitiya District General Hospital while 22 persons are at the Gampola Teaching Hospital.

Furthermore, 15 persons injured in yesterday’s accident are receiving treatment at the Nuwara Eliya General Hospital with two of them in critical condition.

Moreover, a few others in critical condition are admitted to the Kandy National Hospital and the Peradeniya Teaching Hospital.  

A total of 22 individuals died in the accident that occurred in Gerandi Ella, Ramboda in the early hours of yesterday.

A Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) bus operating from Kataragama to Kurunegala via Nuwara Eliya veered off the road and toppled down a precipice on the Nuwara Eliya - Gampola main road.

Rescue and recovery operations continued throughout yesterday with the involvement of Police, tri-forces personnel and area residents.

Those injured were initially rushed to the Kotmale and Nuwara Eliya hospitals.

Subsequently they were transferred to other hospitals. 

The cause of the accident has not been ascertained thus far.

