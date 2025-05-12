No enemy aircraft was allowed to enter Indian territory: Indian Navy

No enemy aircraft was allowed to come within hundreds of kilometres of the Indian territory during Pakistan’s attempts to target the country’s installations last week, Director General of Naval Operations, Vice Admiral A N Pramod, said on Monday (12).

The presence of the navy’s aircraft carrier, with a large number of Mig 29 K fighters and airborne early warning helicopters prevented any suspicious or hostile aircraft from coming close to the “Carrier Battle Group”, he added.

The Vice Admiral’s remarks came at a press briefing on ‘Operation Sindoor’ that was launched by the armed forces to target terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) on the intervening night of May 7 and 8, in response to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 tourists - 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen - on April 25.

India’s retaliation prompted the forces to be on alert as the Pakistani forces made three attempts to target military installations using drones and missiles in Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat. The threats were swiftly neutralised, according to the Defence Ministry.

The maritime force effectively used multiple sensors and inputs to degrade or neutralise threats as they emerged or manifest, to ensure targeting at extended ranges, Pramod said.

“If I speak in simple terms, no suspicious or enemy aircraft were given a chance to approach... for several hundred kilometers,” he added.

Pramod explained that the Indian Navy operates as a composite networked force capable of simultaneously addressing threats emanating from all domains - air, surface and sub-surface - through amalgamation of advanced sensors, synchronised on the Combat Management Systems.

In effect the maritime force is able to ensure persistent surveillance, detection and identification for a comprehensive maritime domain awareness including the air space. Effectively using multiple sensors and inputs, we are maintaining continuous surveillance to degrade or neutralize threats as they emerge or manifest, to ensure targeting at extended ranges,” he added.

