Heat warning issued for several districts

May 12, 2025   04:33 pm

A warm weather advisory has been issued for residents of the Ampara, Batticaloa, Polonnaruwa and Monaragala districts.

The heat index, the temperature felt on the human body, is likely to increase up to ‘Caution Level’ in several areas today and tomorrow, according to the Department of Meteorology.

“The Heat Index Forecast is calculated by using relative humidity and maximum temperature and this is the condition that is felt on your body”, said the Met Department in a statement.
 
The Department noted that prolonged exposure to the sun and outdoor activity will result in fatigue while continuing activity could lead to heat cramps.

Therefore, residents have been requested to stay hydrated and to limit strenuous outdoor activities.

