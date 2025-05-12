Sri Lanka records surge in tourist arrivals and earnings in early 2025

May 12, 2025   05:56 pm

The Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) reports that 33,910 international tourists arrived in the country during the first week of May 2025, marking a notable increase compared to the same period in previous years.

According to the latest statistics, total tourist arrivals for the year have now reached 930,794 as of May 07. Despite the expected seasonal decline in visitors from Western countries following the end of the winter travel period, Sri Lanka continues to attract an average of 5,000 tourists per day.

The data reveals a consistent year-on-year growth in early May arrivals: 18,761 tourists visited during the first week of May 2023, followed by 28,526 in 2024, and a significant jump to 33,910 in 2025.

Meanwhile, the Central Bank of Sri Lanka has announced that tourism earnings for the January to April 2025 period have climbed to USD 1,379 million—reflecting a 10.2% increase from the USD 1,251.6 million recorded during the same period in 2024.

Tourism earnings for April 2025 alone are estimated at USD 646.1 million, according to the Central Bank.

