Sri Lanka evaluates readiness of ports and airports amid Indo-Pakistan tensions

Minister of Transport, Highways, Ports and Civil Aviation Bimal Ratnayake has recently chaired high-level discussions to assess the potential impact of the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan on Sri Lanka’s ports and airports.

The meeting, held with the participation of key stakeholders from the sector, focused on strategies to manage the expected increase in ship arrivals at local ports due to regional disruptions.

Officials from the Sri Lanka Ports Authority, Airport and Aviation Services, terminal operations from the Colombo and Hambantota Ports, shipping companies, and customs were present at the meeting, the Media Division of the Ministry of Transport, Highways, Ports and Civil Aviation said.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Ratnayake stressed the importance of maintaining operational readiness at both ports and airports in the face of evolving global political dynamics. He highlighted that Sri Lanka must not only be prepared to manage immediate challenges but also seize emerging opportunities.

“The current geopolitical climate requires us to act proactively. Our infrastructure must be capable of handling increased demand without compromising ongoing operations,” the Minister stated.

Discussions also focused on optimizing efficiency, enhancing coordination between agencies, and strengthening logistics management to ensure uninterrupted service delivery during potential regional or global disruptions.

The Minister urged all relevant agencies to maintain a high level of preparedness and emphasized the importance of positioning Sri Lanka as a reliable and efficient hub amidst global uncertainty.