24-hour Dansala organized by TV Derana commences

May 12, 2025   07:36 pm

Sri Lanka’s largest 24-hour ‘Dansala’, organized by TV Derana, officially commenced a short while ago at Independence Square in Colombo, drawing large crowds.

This is the second consecutive year that the Derana Media Network has partnered with the Professional Chefs’ Association of Sri Lanka and the Colombo Municipal Council to hold the island’s grandest ‘Rice Dansala’.

The event kicked off at 7.00 p.m. today (12) and will continue non-stop for 24 hours, concluding at 7.00 p.m. tomorrow (13). 

By evening, long queues had already formed around the venue, with a massive crowd gathering in and around the Independence Square in Colombo.

