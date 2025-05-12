British woman arrested at BIA with 46kg of Kush cannabis

A large consignment of Kush cannabis, illegally brought into Sri Lanka by a British national woman who arrived from Bangkok, Thailand, has been seized by Sri Lanka Customs.

The narcotics were discovered during a special raid conducted by the Narcotics Control Unit of Sri Lanka Customs.

The seizure took place this afternoon (12), during a targeted inspection of the suspect’s luggage as she attempted to pass through Customs upon arrival in the island.

According to Customs officials, the total weight of the confiscated narcotics is 46 kilograms, with an estimated street value of approximately Rs. 460 million.

The suspect, along with the seized consignment, has been handed over to the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) for further investigation, officials confirmed.

This is considered one of the largest hauls of Kush cannabis detected in Sri Lanka in recent times, according to Sri Lanka Customs.