Suspected causes behind tragic Gerandi Ella bus accident revealed

Suspected causes behind tragic Gerandi Ella bus accident revealed

May 12, 2025   10:16 pm

Initial investigations have revealed that the tragic bus accident, which claimed the lives of 22 individuals in the Gerandi Ella area at Ramboda, Kotmale, was not caused by a mechanical defect in the vehicle.

According to the Nuwara Eliya District Chief Motor Vehicle Inspector Jaliya Bandara, it is suspected that the bus was overloaded and that the driver may have fallen asleep on the wheel due to excessive fatigue.

He further stated that a comprehensive investigation is currently being carried out by a special committee appointed to examine the incident in detail.

He added that the exact circumstances leading to the accident will be disclosed upon the conclusion of the ongoing investigation.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

24-hour Dansala organized by TV Derana commences (English)

24-hour Dansala organized by TV Derana commences (English)

24-hour Dansala organized by TV Derana commences (English)

40 injured in Gerandi Ella bus accident still in hospitals, some in critical condition (English)

40 injured in Gerandi Ella bus accident still in hospitals, some in critical condition (English)

Heat warning issued for several districts (English)

Heat warning issued for several districts (English)

Buddhas message of peace remains ever-relevant: President Dissanayake (English)

Buddhas message of peace remains ever-relevant: President Dissanayake (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka yet to mandate comprehensive non-financial reporting  CBSL's Sustainable Finance Roadmap 2.0 (English)

Sri Lanka yet to mandate comprehensive non-financial reporting  CBSL's Sustainable Finance Roadmap 2.0 (English)

No increase in electricity tariffs in next revision, says Minister of Energy (English)

No increase in electricity tariffs in next revision, says Minister of Energy (English)