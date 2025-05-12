Suspected causes behind tragic Gerandi Ella bus accident revealed

Initial investigations have revealed that the tragic bus accident, which claimed the lives of 22 individuals in the Gerandi Ella area at Ramboda, Kotmale, was not caused by a mechanical defect in the vehicle.

According to the Nuwara Eliya District Chief Motor Vehicle Inspector Jaliya Bandara, it is suspected that the bus was overloaded and that the driver may have fallen asleep on the wheel due to excessive fatigue.

He further stated that a comprehensive investigation is currently being carried out by a special committee appointed to examine the incident in detail.

He added that the exact circumstances leading to the accident will be disclosed upon the conclusion of the ongoing investigation.