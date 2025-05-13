Showers expected after 1.00 p.m.

May 13, 2025   06:03 am

Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts today (13), the Department of Meteorology says.  

The department noted that showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Central and Uva provinces and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 1.00 p.m.  

Fairly strong winds of about 30-40 kmph can be expected at times over Northern, North-central, North-westernand Southern provinces and in Trincomalee district, it added. 

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

