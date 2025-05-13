Large crowds continue to converge to the Independence Square in Colombo where Sri Lanka’s largest 24-hour ‘Vesak Dansala’, organized by Derana Media Network is taking place.

This is the second consecutive year that the Derana Media Network has partnered with the Professional Chefs’ Association of Sri Lanka and the Colombo Municipal Council to hold the island’s grandest ‘Rice Dansala’.

The 24-hour ‘Dansala’ officially commenced yesterday (12) at 7:00 p.m. and as of 6:00 a.m. today, around 16,000 people had participated.

The Derana 24-hr ‘Vesak Dansala’ will continue until 7:00 p.m. today.

Visitors to the ‘Dansala’ will have the opportunity to enjoy a delicious meal prepared by some of the best chefs in Sri Lanka.