Massive crowds at Deranas 24-hr Vesak Dansala

Massive crowds at Deranas 24-hr Vesak Dansala

May 13, 2025   10:17 am

Large crowds continue to converge to the Independence Square in Colombo where Sri Lanka’s largest 24-hour ‘Vesak Dansala’, organized by Derana Media Network is taking place.

This is the second consecutive year that the Derana Media Network has partnered with the Professional Chefs’ Association of Sri Lanka and the Colombo Municipal Council to hold the island’s grandest ‘Rice Dansala’.

The 24-hour ‘Dansala’ officially commenced yesterday (12) at 7:00 p.m. and as of 6:00 a.m. today, around 16,000 people had participated.

The Derana 24-hr ‘Vesak Dansala’ will continue until 7:00 p.m. today.

Visitors to the ‘Dansala’ will have the opportunity to enjoy a delicious meal prepared by some of the best chefs in Sri Lanka.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

24-hour Dansala organized by TV Derana commences (English)

24-hour Dansala organized by TV Derana commences (English)

40 injured in Gerandi Ella bus accident still in hospitals, some in critical condition (English)

40 injured in Gerandi Ella bus accident still in hospitals, some in critical condition (English)

Heat warning issued for several districts (English)

Heat warning issued for several districts (English)

Buddhas message of peace remains ever-relevant: President Dissanayake (English)

Buddhas message of peace remains ever-relevant: President Dissanayake (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka yet to mandate comprehensive non-financial reporting  CBSL's Sustainable Finance Roadmap 2.0 (English)

Sri Lanka yet to mandate comprehensive non-financial reporting  CBSL's Sustainable Finance Roadmap 2.0 (English)