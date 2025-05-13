Eight Dansal suspended for failing to comply with safety procedures

Steps have been taken to suspend eight ‘Dansal’ that failed to comply with proper health and safety procedures, the Public Health Inspectors’ (PHI) Union said.

PHI Union Secretary Chamil Muthukuda stated that permission was granted for another 17 Dansals to operate after organizers were given the necessary health and safety guidelines.

Many Dansal were organized across the island yesterday to mark the Vesak Poya Day, all of which were monitored by PHIs.

Muthukuda added that Dansal inspections will continue today (13) as well.