16 motorcycles including 4 illegally assembled high-capacity bikes seized

A total of 16 motorcycles, including four high-capacity bikes that were assembled by illegally importing spare parts, have been seized by the Bandaragama Police.

The motorcycles were being ridden in a manner that caused inconvenience to the general public, emitting excessive noise, particularly disturbing people who were out partaking in Vesak celebrations and also other vehicles using the roads.

As a result, 16 youth along with the 16 motorcycles have been taken into police custody.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the registration plates on the four high-capacity motorcycles were suspicious.

Furthermore, Police said during the inspection, it was observed that the other motorcycles had been modified with non-standard parts after removing the prescribed silencers, producing loud noises.

Police added that the arrested individuals are residents of Boralesgamuwa, Kesbewa, Bandaragama, Dodangoda, Kalutara, Homagama, and Ingiriya.

The youths have been released on bail, and they are scheduled to be produced before court on a future date, Police noted.