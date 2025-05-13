Two persons arrested in connection with shooting incident in Mount Lavinia

Two individuals have been arrested in connection with the murder of a person in a shooting incident that occurred at a junction adjacent to the Sylvester Road in Mount Lavinia earlier this month.

On May 5, two unidentified individuals who arrived on a motorcycle shot and killed a person. Investigations into the incident were launched by the Mount Lavinia Police and the Mount Lavinia Division Criminal Investigation Unit.

Following further investigations, two individuals suspected of aiding and abetting the crime have been taken into custody by a team of officers from the Mount Lavinia Division Criminal Investigation Unit.

The suspects, aged 21 and 32 are residents of Mount Lavinia and Dehiwala.

The Mount Lavinia Division Criminal Investigation Unit and the Mount Lavinia Police are continuing further investigations into the incident.