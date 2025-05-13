Singapore sees rise in COVID-19 cases as authorities say periodic waves are expected

Singapore’s health authorities are monitoring a recent increase in COVID-19 cases, even as they expect periodic waves of infection throughout the year.

The estimated number of COVID-19 cases rose to 14,200 in the week of Apr 27 to May 3, up from 11,100 cases in the previous week.

“Over the same period, the average daily COVID-19 hospitalisations rose from 102 to 133, but the average daily intensive care unit cases decreased from three to two cases,” the Ministry of Health (MOH) and Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) said in a media release on Tuesday (May 13).

Authorities added that Singapore’s hospitals are currently able to manage the increase in cases.

“As with other endemic respiratory diseases, periodic COVID-19 waves are expected throughout the year,” they said.

Currently, the main COVID-19 variants circulating in Singapore are LF.7 and NB.1.8, accounting for more than two-thirds of locally sequenced cases.

Both variants are descendants of the JN.1 variant, which is also the variant used in the formulation of the current COVID-19 vaccine.

“There is no indication that the variants circulating locally are more transmissible or cause more severe disease compared to previously circulating variants,” said MOH and the CDA.

DROP IN VACCINATIONS

Doctors CNA spoke to said that most patients have shown mild symptoms so far. They are treating the cases as an endemic disease, like the common flu, in line with MOH’s guidelines.

“For most of the patients … (the symptoms) still behave rather like a common flu, and most of the patients recover quite fast,” said Dr Lim Kim Show, medical director of Life Family Clinic.

Doctors said one key reason behind the rise in cases is weaker immunity as the take-up rate for booster vaccine jabs falls.

Dr Lim said a majority of COVID-19 patients he has seen at his Clementi West clinic have not been vaccinated in the past one to two years.

“With the drop in the immunity … that may account for higher vulnerability to new (strains) ... especially those with higher risks,” he added.

The National Centre for Infectious Diseases’ executive director, Dr Shawn Vasoo, noted that patients admitted are older, often have multiple medical problems and are more vulnerable.

MOH and CDA advised people with an increased risk of severe COVID-19 to keep updated with vaccinations, recommending that they receive an additional dose around one year after their last dose.

At-risk individuals include those aged 60 and above, medically vulnerable individuals or residents of aged care facilities.

“Healthcare workers and persons living or working with medically vulnerable individuals are also encouraged to receive the vaccine,” said the authorities.

“Other individuals aged six months and above who wish to receive the COVID-19 vaccine can continue to do so.”

COVID-19 vaccinations are available at Healthier SG general practitioner clinics and polyclinics.

Healthcare practitioners also noted that fewer people are testing themselves for the disease.

Dr Chua Guan Kiat, director of Chua Medical Clinic and Surgery, said patients who tested positive for COVID-19 at his clinic were surprised, saying they “thought the pandemic was over”.

“Take the necessary precaution,” said Dr Chua, urging those who present symptoms to use self-test kits that can be purchased off the shelves.

Members of the public are advised to observe precautionary measures and practise personal and social responsibility, said MOH and CDA.

This includes frequent handwashing and covering one’s nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing.

The health authorities also advised the public to minimise social interactions and unnecessary travel when they are unwell.

Wearing a mask in crowded areas, or when displaying symptoms such as having a runny nose, sore throat, headache and/or fever was also recommended.

Source: CNA

--Agencies