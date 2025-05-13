36 motorcyclists arrested for reckless riding during Vesak Day celebrations

May 13, 2025   04:57 pm

Thirty-six motorcyclists, who were riding recklessly while causing panic among the public on Vesak Poya Day, have been arrested by the Matara Police yesterday (12).

Police have also seized 36 motorcycles that violated traffic laws by having forged number plates, modified silencers, and additional modifications installed.

During a traffic inspection conducted in the Matara city by the Matara Headquarters Police to prevent traffic accidents, these 36 motorcycles were taken into custody.

Motorcyclists in question had installed additional devices and were also riding the motorcycles in violation of numerous motor traffic laws.

Police said a majority of the arrested motorcyclists were between the ages of 18 and 20, with temporary driving licenses.

They are residents of Galle, Weligama, Akuressa, and Matara.

Police further stated that the motorcycles taken into police custody will be presented before the Commissioner General of Motor Traffic, inspected, and then produced before the court.

 

