Passengers belongings in Gerandi Ella bus accident safely stored: Police

Passengers belongings in Gerandi Ella bus accident safely stored: Police

May 13, 2025   05:26 pm

The belongings of the passengers involved in the recent bus accident that occurred in Gerandi Ella, Ramboda—including travel bags, mobile phones, and other items—have been safely stored at the Kotmale Police Station, Police said.

According to the Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the Kotmale Police, Chief Inspector Vajira Ratnayake, the items can be claimed upon confirming identification.

He noted that with the help of local residents at the accident site, Police were able to gather and store 35 mobile phones, travel bags, and various other belongings.

The ticket book of the conductor and his cash are yet be found, the Kotmale Police OIC said.

Due to the death of the bus driver and the hospitalization of the conductor, it has not been possible to determine the exact number of passengers on board at the time of the accident, Police added.

A Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) bus operating from Kataragama to Kurunegala via Nuwara Eliya veered off the road and toppled down a precipice on the Nuwara Eliya - Gampola main road on Sunday which resulted in the death of 22 people.

Around 40 others are receiving treatment at various hospitals at present.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

24-hour Dansala organized by TV Derana commences (English)

24-hour Dansala organized by TV Derana commences (English)

40 injured in Gerandi Ella bus accident still in hospitals, some in critical condition (English)

40 injured in Gerandi Ella bus accident still in hospitals, some in critical condition (English)

Heat warning issued for several districts (English)

Heat warning issued for several districts (English)

Buddhas message of peace remains ever-relevant: President Dissanayake (English)

Buddhas message of peace remains ever-relevant: President Dissanayake (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka yet to mandate comprehensive non-financial reporting  CBSL's Sustainable Finance Roadmap 2.0 (English)

Sri Lanka yet to mandate comprehensive non-financial reporting  CBSL's Sustainable Finance Roadmap 2.0 (English)