Passengers belongings in Gerandi Ella bus accident safely stored: Police

The belongings of the passengers involved in the recent bus accident that occurred in Gerandi Ella, Ramboda—including travel bags, mobile phones, and other items—have been safely stored at the Kotmale Police Station, Police said.

According to the Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the Kotmale Police, Chief Inspector Vajira Ratnayake, the items can be claimed upon confirming identification.

He noted that with the help of local residents at the accident site, Police were able to gather and store 35 mobile phones, travel bags, and various other belongings.

The ticket book of the conductor and his cash are yet be found, the Kotmale Police OIC said.

Due to the death of the bus driver and the hospitalization of the conductor, it has not been possible to determine the exact number of passengers on board at the time of the accident, Police added.

A Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) bus operating from Kataragama to Kurunegala via Nuwara Eliya veered off the road and toppled down a precipice on the Nuwara Eliya - Gampola main road on Sunday which resulted in the death of 22 people.

Around 40 others are receiving treatment at various hospitals at present.