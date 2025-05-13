Gerandi Ella bus accident: Special committee visits injured passengers at Gampola Hospital

The five-member special investigative committee appointed to probe the Gerandi Ella bus accident visited the Gampola Hospital today (13) to obtain information about the incident from the injured passengers including the bus conductor currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

Prior to this, the committee had visited the scene of the accident and conducted an on-site investigation today.

A five-member committee, headed by Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police (SDIG) Ajith Rohana, was appointed on the directive of the Acting Inspector General of Police.

Police Media Spokesman Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Buddhika Manatunga said that the team visited the crash site today and commenced investigations.

Head of the committee, Senior DIG Ajith Rohana, stated that the investigation will focus on several key aspects and that a final report will be submitted after reviewing all relevant documents, including the post-mortem reports of the victims, the Motor Traffic Inspector’s reports, scientific evidence, and expert opinions.

On May 11, a bus veered off the road and toppled down a precipice on the Nuwara Eliya - Gampola main road, claiming the lives of 22 people.

Furthermore, around 40 individuals who sustained injuries in the Gerandi Ella bus accident are currently receiving in-house treatment at various hospitals, police said. According to hospital sources, some of the injured are in critical condition.