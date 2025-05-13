Sri Lanka’s largest 24-hour ‘Vesak Dansala’, organized by the Derana Media Network, was successfully held at Independence Square in Colombo and concluded at 7.00 p.m. today (13).

Over the course of the 24-hour ‘Dansala’, more than 35,000 people from around the country had the opportunity to enjoy a delicious meal prepared by some of Sri Lanka’s best chefs.

The 24-hour ‘Dansala’ officially commenced yesterday (12) at 7.00 p.m., and by 6.00 a.m. today, around 16,000 people had already participated.

The event was inaugurated under the patronage of the founder of Derana, entrepreneur Dilith Jayaweera. Many guests, including artists and celebrities, also attended the event.

People had begun queuing up for the Dansala from 1.00 p.m. yesterday, and large crowds continued to gather throughout the night.

The Professional Chefs’ Association of Sri Lanka, the Colombo Municipal Council, the Sri Lanka Police, the Sri Lanka Air Force, and other government institutions joined hands with Derana to make the event a resounding success.

In addition to the rice ‘Dansala’, tea and ice cream ‘Dansal’ were also held alongside the main event.

Despite heavy rain, large crowds continued to converge at Independence Square in Colombo this morning. By the afternoon, long queues had formed along Nidahas Mawatha, with many waiting to enjoy a meal at the Derana ‘Dansala’.