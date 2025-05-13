Clean Sri Lanka joins hands to enhance facilities at Kotmale Regional Hospital

May 13, 2025   10:09 pm

Following the bus accident in the Garandiella area of Kotmale, a large number of injured individuals were admitted to the Kotmale Regional Hospital for treatment. 

In response, the “Clean Sri Lanka” programme has collaborated to improve the facilities and sanitation of the hospital, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

Accordingly, the “Clean Sri Lanka” programme actively worked to clean the hospital ward complex and the hospital premises, aiming to create a comfortable environment for the patients’ treatment and to enhance other facilities.A notable aspect was the voluntary participation of the local community in this effort, according to the PMD.

The “Clean Sri Lanka” secretariat appreciates the dedication shown by the doctors and hospital staff of the Kotmale Regional Hospital, who provided emergency treatment to those injured in this unexpected incident despite having access to limited resources, it added.

--PMD

