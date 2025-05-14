Police step up night inspections on long-distance buses amid rising accidents

May 14, 2025   07:52 am

Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Priyantha Weerasooriya has directed all Officers-in-Charge (OIC) and senior police officers to conduct special inspections on long-distance passenger buses, in response to a surge in accidents involving such vehicles.

According to the Police Media Division, these intensified inspections will primarily take place at night, targeting high-risk behaviors including drunk driving, drug-impaired driving, and reckless or dangerous driving practices.

The Acting IGP has issued firm instructions for special police teams to be deployed at strategic locations across various police divisions to monitor and inspect buses and other vehicles operating during night hours.

In addition, officers attached to Police Motorcycle Patrol Units have been tasked with identifying and taking legal action against buses being driven in a reckless manner on roads.

 

