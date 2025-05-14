Gold prices drop in Sri Lanka

Gold prices drop in Sri Lanka

May 14, 2025   11:14 am

Gold prices in Sri Lanka have decreased by approximately Rs. 6,000, according to the latest market data from the Colombo Gold Centre.

As of this morning (May 14), the price of a pound of 22-carat gold at the Colombo Gold Market has fallen to Rs. 240,500, down from Rs. 246,000 last Saturday (May 10).

Meanwhile, the price of a pound of 24-carat gold, which stood at Rs. 266,000 on Saturday, has dropped to Rs. 260,000 today, according to sources at the same market.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Colorful Vesak celebrations held across Sri Lanka (English)

Colorful Vesak celebrations held across Sri Lanka (English)

Colorful Vesak celebrations held across Sri Lanka (English)

Police team investigating Gerandi Ella bus accident visits crash site (English)

Police team investigating Gerandi Ella bus accident visits crash site (English)

Salt shortage in market; prices soar (English)

Salt shortage in market; prices soar (English)

Deranas 24-hr Vesak Dansala successfully concludes (English)

Deranas 24-hr Vesak Dansala successfully concludes (English)

24-hour 'Dansala' organised by Derana at Independence Square draws to an end

24-hour 'Dansala' organised by Derana at Independence Square draws to an end

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

24-hour Dansala organized by TV Derana commences (English)

24-hour Dansala organized by TV Derana commences (English)