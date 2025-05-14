Gold prices drop in Sri Lanka

Gold prices in Sri Lanka have decreased by approximately Rs. 6,000, according to the latest market data from the Colombo Gold Centre.

As of this morning (May 14), the price of a pound of 22-carat gold at the Colombo Gold Market has fallen to Rs. 240,500, down from Rs. 246,000 last Saturday (May 10).

Meanwhile, the price of a pound of 24-carat gold, which stood at Rs. 266,000 on Saturday, has dropped to Rs. 260,000 today, according to sources at the same market.