Court grants leave for petition to disqualify Ramanathan Archchuna as MP

The Court of Appeal has fixed for hearing a case filed seeking to disqualify Jaffna District Independent MP Ramanathan Archchuna from holding a parliamentary seat.

Accordingly, the court ordered the petition to be taken up to confirm the facts on June 26, 2025.

The petition, filed by social activist Oshala Herath, was taken up before the two-member Appeals Court bench comprising Justices Mayadunne Corea and Mahen Gopallawa this morning (14).