Bakery worker found dead under suspicious circumstances

A worker at a bakery in the Waskaduwa area of Kalutara North has been found dead under suspicious circumstances near a staircase in the bakery.

The deceased was a 42-year-old resident of the Agalawatta area in Matugama, the police said.

After the police was notified by the owner of the bakery, Kalutara Division Scenes of Crime Officers (SOCO) have arrived at the scene and commenced preliminary investigations into the incident.