Litros manpower workers launch strike over wage dispute

May 14, 2025   12:48 pm

Nearly 250 manpower workers at the Litro Gas Terminal in Muthurajawela have launched a strike, demanding fair wages and long-overdue salary revisions.

The striking workers allege that their wages have not been increased for several years and that they are currently not even receiving the government-mandated minimum wage.

Speaking to the media, the workers stated they would not return to work until the government provides a written assurance to implement the legally stipulated wage structure.

