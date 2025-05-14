Litros manpower workers launch strike over wage dispute
May 14, 2025 12:48 pm
Nearly 250 manpower workers at the Litro Gas Terminal in Muthurajawela have launched a strike, demanding fair wages and long-overdue salary revisions.
The striking workers allege that their wages have not been increased for several years and that they are currently not even receiving the government-mandated minimum wage.
Speaking to the media, the workers stated they would not return to work until the government provides a written assurance to implement the legally stipulated wage structure.