Sri Lankan-born Gary Anandasangaree has been sworn in as Canada’s new Minister of Public Safety in Prime Minister Mark Carney’s recently unveiled cabinet.

As Minister of Public Safety, Anandasangaree will lead the Department of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness — the federal body responsible for internal security, border protection, and emergency management.

The department also administers the Emergency Management Act and oversees key security agencies including the Correctional Service of Canada, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), the Parole Board of Canada, and the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS). Additionally, it holds responsibility for the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), established in December 2003.

Anandasangaree’s appointment comes as part of a significant cabinet reshuffle announced on May 13, 2025, just two weeks after the federal election.

Prime Minister Mark Carney introduced a 28-member cabinet and 10 secretaries of state, promising “decisive action” on an ambitious economic and security agenda, particularly in the context of a deepening trade dispute with the United States.

“This is a team purpose-built for this hinge moment,” Carney told reporters, highlighting the mix of political veterans and newcomers in the new government.

The cabinet includes 24 new faces, with 13 first-time MPs, while seasoned ministers such as Mélanie Joly and Chrystia Freeland return to senior roles.

Canadians have given this government a strong mandate to redefine Canada’s economic and security relationships—especially with the United States—to lower the cost of living, and to ensure safer communities. Carney’s administration plans to stimulate investment and build a more resilient, inclusive economy, working closely with provinces, territories, and Indigenous partners.

Anandasangaree, who previously served as Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, and as Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations, now assumes a critical role in managing national security and border policy—areas closely watched by the U.S., especially under recent American pressure over cross-border security concerns.

Following his swearing-in, Anandasangaree expressed his gratitude in a post on X (formerly Twitter):

“I am deeply honoured and humbled to be sworn in as Minister of Public Safety. I look forward to building on the good work of David McGuinty, and I am committed to serving Canadians by keeping our communities safe, combatting hate, and strengthening our security agencies.”

Reflecting on his previous roles, Anandasangaree shared his pride in the progress achieved in Crown–Indigenous Relations and Justice.

He noted that, “Working together with Indigenous partners, we have built strong, respectful relationships, advanced reconciliation, and laid the groundwork for a better future.”

Expressing appreciation for the confidence shown in him, he thanked Prime Minister Mark Carney for his trust, adding, “I am ready to work with my Cabinet and Caucus colleagues, our partner organizations, and all orders of government to unite, secure, protect, and build Canada.”

Born in Jaffna, Sri Lanka, in 1973, Anandasangaree is the son of V. Anandasangaree, a prominent Sri Lankan Tamil politician and former leader of the Tamil United Liberation Front (TULF). He immigrated to Canada and became actively involved in politics through the Liberal Party of Canada.

In 2013, he announced his candidacy for the Liberal nomination in Scarborough—Rouge Park for the 2015 federal election. After securing the nomination in August 2014, he was elected on October 19, 2015, with 60.1% of the vote.

A passionate advocate for human rights, Anandasangaree has spoken in Parliament on issues such as welcoming Syrian refugees and supporting persecuted international scholars, including Dr. Hossein Raessi, an Iranian academic granted protection under a joint initiative between Carleton University and the University of Ottawa.

In Parliament, he served on the Aboriginal Affairs and Northern Development Committee during the 42nd Canadian Parliament. In May 2021, he was appointed Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations, and later that year, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada. On July 26, 2023, he was appointed Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations.

During the 2025 Liberal Party leadership race, Anandasangaree endorsed Mark Carney, who now serves as Canada’s 24th Prime Minister.

