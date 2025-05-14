Govt. releases compensation for Kotmale bus accident victims

Govt. releases compensation for Kotmale bus accident victims

May 14, 2025   01:18 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has directed the release of compensation from the President’s Fund for the families of those who lost their lives in the recent tragic bus accident in the Gerandi Ella area of Kotmale.

According to the President’s Media Division (PMD), the funds have been disbursed to the respective Divisional Secretariats for distribution. 

Each victim’s family will receive Rs. 1 million as compensation accordingly.

The funds have been allocated to the Divisional Secretariats in the areas where the victims resided, including Tissamaharama, Lunugamvehera, Welimada, Haldummulla, Ella, Kundasale, Bamunakotuwa, Paduwasnuwara West, Polpithigama, Wanathavilluwa, Chilaw, Buttala, Thanamalwila, Wellawaya, Kanthale, and Rambewa, the PMD added.

On May 11, a bus veered off the road and toppled down a precipice on the Nuwara Eliya - Gampola main road, claiming the lives of 22 people.

Furthermore, around 40 individuals who sustained injuries in the Gerandi Ella bus accident are currently receiving in-house treatment at various hospitals, police said. According to hospital sources, some of the injured are in critical condition.

