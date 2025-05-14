Spike in dengue and chikungunya cases in Sri Lanka

A total of 19,901 dengue cases have been reported in the country so far this year, according to the National Dengue Control Unit (NDCU).

The Director of the NDCU, Specialist Dr. Sudath Samaraweera, said that 2,355 dengue cases have been reported so far in the month of May alone.

Dr. Samaraweera also noted that the highest number of cases, which is 48% of the total number of dengue patients recorded across the island, has been reported from the Western Province.

He further alarmed that the number of reported Chikungunya cases has also increased during this period.