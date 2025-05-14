Mahindananda files anticipatory bail petition over bribery case

May 14, 2025   02:31 pm

Former Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage has filed a petition before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (May 14), seeking anticipatory bail against his possible arrest by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC). 

The application has been filed over his possible arrest is in connection with the alleged importation of a shipment of substandard organic fertilizer during the tenure of the previous government.

Following the submission of the petition, Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali issued a notice to the Bribery Commission, directing it to present its position regarding the matter to the court on May 19.

