Court orders medical examination for Harak Kata over claims of neglect in detention

The Colombo High Court today ordered the Judicial Medical Officer (JMO) of Tangalle, or a medical officer appointed by him, to examine the health condition of Nandun Chinthaka Wickramaratne, also known as “Harak Kata”, a high-profile drug trafficking suspect currently detained at the Tangalle Old Prison.

The directive was issued by Colombo High Court Judge Sujeewa Nissanka after the defendant informed the court that he was suffering from multiple ailments, including haemorrhoids, and was not receiving adequate medical attention.

“Harak Kata”, who was produced before the court today, claimed that while a doctor had visited him, the treatment provided was influenced by the Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the Tangalle unit of the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID) rather than being based on medical recommendations. The defendant, therefore, requested the court to intervene and ensure he receives proper medical care.

Taking the request into consideration, the High Court Judge stated that when an individual is suffering from an illness, only they feel the pain and accordingly instructed the Director of the TID to submit a report detailing the defendant’s current health condition.

President’s Counsel Kapila Waidyaratne, appearing on behalf of “Harak Kata”, stated before the court that his client has been detained under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) for several years. He also informed the bench of his intention to file a bail application on behalf of the defendant and noted that the court retains the discretion to consider it.

The case was later ordered to be taken up once again on May 28.