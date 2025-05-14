Litro Gas issues statement on strike by manpower workers

May 14, 2025   03:51 pm

The Litro Gas Company says that the strike action launched today (May 14) by a group of manpower workers at the Litro Gas Terminal in Kerawalapitiya, in relation to employment-related demands, has been called off following the resolution of the dispute. 

The Litro Gas Company has confirmed that there has been no disruption to the filling or distribution of LP gas owing to this situation, and that operations will continue as normal.

Earlier, approximately 250 manpower workers at the Litro Gas Terminal in Kerawalapitiya launched a strike demanding fair wages and overdue salary revisions.

The workers alleged that their wages had remained stagnant for several years and that they were not receiving the government-mandated minimum wage.

Speaking to the media, the workers had stated that they would not return to work without a written assurance from the government regarding the implementation of the legally required wage structure.

