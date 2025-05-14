Two suspects arrested with over 2kg heroin in Gonapola

The Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) has arrested two suspects during a raid conducted in the Gonapola area, within the Kahathuduwa police division, for possession of 2 kilograms and 2 grams of heroin.

The arrests were made on Monday (May 12) while the suspects, aged 39 and 46, are residents of the Gonapola and Kubukawatta areas, police said.

The Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) is conducting further investigations into the incident.