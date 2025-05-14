Teacher Amma appears before court

May 14, 2025   04:58 pm

Hyeshika Fernando, also known as ‘Teacher Amma’, a popular tutor who conducts tuition classes for students facing the Grade 5 Scholarship Exam, has appeared before the Negombo Magistrate’s Court today (14).

On May 10, police launched an investigation to arrest Hyeshika Fernando for allegedly assaulting a young man.

It was reported that she had allegedly kicked the young man in the testicles, after which he was admitted to the Negombo Hospital for treatment.

Following the incident, Fernando had fled the area and was evading arrest, while her husband and her manager were taken into custody by Katana Police.

Accordingly, the two were brought before the Negombo Magistrate’s Court today, where Hyeshika Fernando also appeared before the court through an attorney.

Two other suspects arrested in connection the assault were also produced in court today. All five defendants, including Hyeshika Fernando, were later granted bail.

Meanwhile, the relatives and friends of the young man who was allegedly assaulted, held a silent protest in front of the Negombo Court Complex as the suspects were brought to the court.

