At least 12 persons have been injured and hospitalised after a van veered off the road and toppled near a school in Ramboda, Kotmale.

The wounded persons have been admitted to the Kotmale Hospital, however, they have only sustained minor injuries, according to Ada Derana reporter.

He stated that the incidentally, today’s accident had occurred around one kilometre away from the site of the recent fatal bus crash that killed 22 persons.