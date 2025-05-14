Opposition parties reach agreement to take control of LG bodies lacking NPP majority

The leaders of opposition political parties have reached a consensus to collectively establish administrative control over all local government bodies — including municipal councils, urban councils, and Pradeshiya Sabhas — where the National People’s Power (NPP) does not hold a clear majority.

The decision was made during a high-level meeting held today (14) at the political office on Flower Road, Colombo, under the patronage of former President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

As per the agreement, general secretaries of the participating parties are scheduled to convene tomorrow (May 15) to finalize and prepare the lists of names for appointments in the respective local bodies.

Former Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena has been entrusted with the responsibility of convening and coordinating this joint initiative aimed at consolidating opposition power at the local level.

The meeting brought together a wide spectrum of opposition leaders and representatives, including:

- Parliamentarian Nalin Bandara from the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB)

- National Organizer of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Namal Rajapaksa

- Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) representatives Nimal Siripala de Silva, Duminda Dissanayake

- Podujana Eksath Peramuna representative Anura Priyadarshana Yapa

- Workers’ National Front leader Palani Thigambaran

- Democratic People’s Front leader Mano Ganeshan

- Pivithuru Hela Urumaya leader Udaya Gammanpila

- Ceylon Workers’ Congress, General Secretary Jeevan Thondaman

- New Democratic Front representatives Asanka Navaratne, Sugeeshwara Bandara, and Weera Kumara Dissanayake

- Former MPs Pramitha Bandara Tennakoon, Premanath C. Dolawatta, Nimal Lansa, and Mohamed Muzammil

- United National Party (UNP) Chairman Vajira Abeywardena, General Secretary Thalatha Athukorala, National Organizer Sagala Ratnayake, and former Minister Harin Fernando

It was further reported that the parties in attendance have agreed not only to share administrative responsibilities in areas where the NPP lacks a clear mandate but also to work together on broader political collaboration in the future.