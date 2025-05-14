Sri Lanka to impose stricter conditions in importing public transport buses

Sri Lanka to impose stricter conditions in importing public transport buses

May 14, 2025   10:15 pm

The government will implement new regulations governing the import of public transport buses starting January next year, Transport Minister Bimal Ratnayake announced today.

Speaking at a media briefing, Minister Ratnayake stated that only buses meeting modern safety and quality standards will be approved for import under the revised guidelines.

He further revealed that the Ministry of Transport will also initiate inspections to ensure that all public transport vehicles currently in operation comply with the required safety and operational standards.

