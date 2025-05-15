Fairly heavy rains expected in parts of the island

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara and Puttalam districts today (15), the Department of Meteorology says.

The department noted that showers or thundershowers may occur at several places elsewhere of the island during the evening or night.

Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm are likely at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara, Trincomalee and Mullaittivu districts, it added.

Meanwhile, fairly strong winds of about 30-40 kmph can be expected at times over North-western and Southern provinces, according to the Met Department.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.