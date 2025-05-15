Luxury vehicles of Presidential Secretariat to be auctioned today

A total of 26 vehicles including luxury and decommissioned vehicle models are scheduled to be auctioned today (15), as part of the second phase of the vehicle auction conducted by the Presidential Secretariat.

All vehicles set to be auctioned were manufactured within the last ten years. The deadline for submitting bids for these vehicles concluded yesterday (14), the President’s Media Division said.

Among the vehicles to be auctioned are one BMW car, two Ford Everest Jeeps, one Hyundai Terracan Jeep, two Land Rover Jeep, one Mitsubishi Montero, three Nissan Patrol vehicles, two Nissan cars, one Porsche Cayenne, five SsangYong Rexton Jeeps, one Toyota Land Cruiser Sahara, six V08 vehicles and on Mitsubishi Rosa air-conditioned bus, the PMD added.

Previously, under the first phase of this auction, 14 luxury vehicles, six decommissioned vehicles, and various spare parts were sold.

This initiative is part of the government’s effort to reduce expenditure and promote financial responsibility. In the first phase, 15 vehicles, including nine Defender jeeps, were successfully auctioned, the PMD added further.

The vehicles being auctioned tomorrow are not part of the official vehicle fleet assigned to the regular staff of the Presidential Secretariat. Instead, they were used by advisors and staff appointed by the former President under Article 41(1) of the Constitution during his term in office.