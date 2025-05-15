12 arrested over fertilizer fraud in Polonnaruwa

12 arrested over fertilizer fraud in Polonnaruwa

May 15, 2025   09:21 am

Twelve individuals have been arrested by the Polonnaruwa Divisional Crimes Unit for allegedly aiding and abetting the sale of ammonia fertilizer falsely marketed as urea fertilizer at higher prices to farmers.

The arrests were made during a raid carried out on May 13 at a Seed and Planting Material Sales Center in Siripura. The suspects include a manager and 11 employees of the outlet, which was allegedly involved in the illicit trade.

According to police, the suspects — aged between 23 and 53 — are residents of Siripura, Bulathkohupitiya, and Batticaloa. During the operation, officers discovered a stockpile of agricultural materials including 1,565 sacks of fertilizer prepared for distribution, five lorries loaded for transportation, and 13,585 empty fertilizer bags bearing labels of various institutions.

The arrested individuals were produced before the Dehiattakandiya Magistrate’s Court on May 14 and were remanded until May 28 pending further legal proceedings.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Thousands flock towards Colombo city to witness Vesak celebrations (English)

Thousands flock towards Colombo city to witness Vesak celebrations (English)

Thousands flock towards Colombo city to witness Vesak celebrations (English)

Mahindananda files anticipatory bail petition over bribery case (English)

Mahindananda files anticipatory bail petition over bribery case (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Special mosquito eradication week declared as dengue and chikungunya cases surge

Special mosquito eradication week declared as dengue and chikungunya cases surge

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Colorful Vesak celebrations held across Sri Lanka (English)

Colorful Vesak celebrations held across Sri Lanka (English)

Police team investigating Gerandi Ella bus accident visits crash site (English)

Police team investigating Gerandi Ella bus accident visits crash site (English)

Salt shortage in market; prices soar (English)

Salt shortage in market; prices soar (English)