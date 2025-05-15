5.9-magnitude earthquake hits off eastern Indonesia, no tsunami alert issued

5.9-magnitude earthquake hits off eastern Indonesia, no tsunami alert issued

May 15, 2025   09:29 am

An earthquake measuring 5.9 on the Richter scale jolted off Indonesia’s eastern Maluku province on Thursday morning (15), without triggering large waves, the country’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency said.

The tremors occurred at 07:50 a.m. Jakarta time with the quake epicenter situated 189 km southwest of Maluku Barat Daya Regency and at a depth of 515 km beneath the seabed.

The intensity of the tremors was measured at III MMI (Modified Mercalli Intensity) in Tiakur, the regency’s capital city.

No tsunami warning was issued as the tremors would not potentially generate large waves.

Indonesia, an archipelago, is highly earthquake-prone due to its position within the seismically active “Pacific Ring of Fire.”

-Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Thousands flock towards Colombo city to witness Vesak celebrations (English)

Thousands flock towards Colombo city to witness Vesak celebrations (English)

Thousands flock towards Colombo city to witness Vesak celebrations (English)

Mahindananda files anticipatory bail petition over bribery case (English)

Mahindananda files anticipatory bail petition over bribery case (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Special mosquito eradication week declared as dengue and chikungunya cases surge

Special mosquito eradication week declared as dengue and chikungunya cases surge

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Colorful Vesak celebrations held across Sri Lanka (English)

Colorful Vesak celebrations held across Sri Lanka (English)

Police team investigating Gerandi Ella bus accident visits crash site (English)

Police team investigating Gerandi Ella bus accident visits crash site (English)

Salt shortage in market; prices soar (English)

Salt shortage in market; prices soar (English)