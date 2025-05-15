5.9-magnitude earthquake hits off eastern Indonesia, no tsunami alert issued

An earthquake measuring 5.9 on the Richter scale jolted off Indonesia’s eastern Maluku province on Thursday morning (15), without triggering large waves, the country’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency said.

The tremors occurred at 07:50 a.m. Jakarta time with the quake epicenter situated 189 km southwest of Maluku Barat Daya Regency and at a depth of 515 km beneath the seabed.

The intensity of the tremors was measured at III MMI (Modified Mercalli Intensity) in Tiakur, the regency’s capital city.

No tsunami warning was issued as the tremors would not potentially generate large waves.

Indonesia, an archipelago, is highly earthquake-prone due to its position within the seismically active “Pacific Ring of Fire.”

