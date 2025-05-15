38 persons apprehended for engaging in illegal fishing

A total of 38 individuals involved in various illegal fishing activities have been apprehended in a series of search operations conducted by the Sri Lanka Navy with the assistance of Fisheries Inspectors.

The operations were conducted in the beach and sea areas of Kaddaikadu, Putumattalan, Trincomalee, Kokkilai, Chappell Island and Back Bay, the Navy said in a statement. The individuals were caught engaging in practices such as illegal light-coarse fishing and use of unauthorized fishing nets.

Meanwhile, during the operations conducted by Naval Deployment Veththalakerni, SLNS Gotabaya, Perakumba, Vijayaba and Naval Dockyard with the assistance of Fisheries Inspectors, eight unauthorized fishing nets, 12 dinghies and equipment used for light-coarse fishing were also seized, Navy added.

The suspects along with fishing boats and unauthorized gear held in these separate operations have been handed over to the Jaffna, Mullaitivu, Kinniya, Trincomalee and Cod Bay Fisheries Inspectors for legal action.