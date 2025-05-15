Political parties notified to submit LG member lists this week

The Election Commission of Sri Lanka has requested all political parties and independent groups to submit details of the members elected to local government institutions by the end of this week.

Chairman of the Election Commission R.M.A.L. Ratnayake stated that the names of the elected members will be gazetted as soon as the information is received from the respective parties and groups.

A formal written notice has been issued to all recognized political parties and independent groups outlining the procedure for nominating members in accordance with the number of seats won at the Local Government (LG) election held on May 6.

According to the Commission, political parties and independent groups must nominate their representatives to the respective local bodies within a week from the date of the notification.

In addition, the Commission has instructed parties and independent groups that have secured an outright majority—over 50% of seats in a local government body—to also nominate their candidates for the positions of Mayor or Chairman.

Once the nominations are reviewed and finalized, the names of the elected members and the mayors or chairpersons of majority-held councils will be officially published in the gazette, the Commission added.