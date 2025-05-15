965 killed in road accidents in 5 months this year

May 15, 2025   10:34 am

A total of 965 individuals have died in road accidents across the country this year.

A total of 1,842 major accidents have occurred across the island between January 1 and May 13, Police stated.

During that period, 902 fatal accidents were reported.

According to Police, negligence, reckless driving and improper vehicle maintenance were the main causes of the accidents.

Police have planned to implement a special program island-wide to minimize traffic accidents, and driver awareness programs are also scheduled to be implemented under the project.

