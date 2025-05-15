Another motor accident in Talawakelle

Another motor accident in Talawakelle

May 15, 2025   10:38 am

A motor vehicle traveling at high speed from Nuwara Eliya to Talawakelle has met with an accident after crashing into an embankment along the main road Lindula.

The accident occurred at around 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday (14) in Malliappu, Lindula along the Hatton–Nuwara Eliya main road.

It is reported that the accident took place when the driver, an attorney, lost control of the vehicle, causing it to crash into an embankment. However, the attorney was unharmed in the incident.

The vehicle however had been severely damaged in the accident.

According to reports, the accident was caused by the reckless driving of the vehicle’s driver.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Thousands flock towards Colombo city to witness Vesak celebrations (English)

Thousands flock towards Colombo city to witness Vesak celebrations (English)

Thousands flock towards Colombo city to witness Vesak celebrations (English)

Mahindananda files anticipatory bail petition over bribery case (English)

Mahindananda files anticipatory bail petition over bribery case (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Special mosquito eradication week declared as dengue and chikungunya cases surge

Special mosquito eradication week declared as dengue and chikungunya cases surge

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Colorful Vesak celebrations held across Sri Lanka (English)

Colorful Vesak celebrations held across Sri Lanka (English)

Police team investigating Gerandi Ella bus accident visits crash site (English)

Police team investigating Gerandi Ella bus accident visits crash site (English)

Salt shortage in market; prices soar (English)

Salt shortage in market; prices soar (English)