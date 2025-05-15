Another motor accident in Talawakelle

A motor vehicle traveling at high speed from Nuwara Eliya to Talawakelle has met with an accident after crashing into an embankment along the main road Lindula.

The accident occurred at around 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday (14) in Malliappu, Lindula along the Hatton–Nuwara Eliya main road.

It is reported that the accident took place when the driver, an attorney, lost control of the vehicle, causing it to crash into an embankment. However, the attorney was unharmed in the incident.

The vehicle however had been severely damaged in the accident.

According to reports, the accident was caused by the reckless driving of the vehicle’s driver.