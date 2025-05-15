Thusitha Halloluwa arrives at CID

Former Executive Director of the National Lotteries Board (NLB) Thusitha Halloluwa has appeared before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to record a statement.

Thusitha Halloluwa arrived at the CID at around 10:00 a.m. following a notice he received, according to an Ada Derana reporter.

Halloluwa has been accused of making defamatory and false statements against President Anura Kumara Dissanayake during a recent media statement. As a result, on May 4, acting on the instructions of the President, Attorney-at-Law Akalanka Ukwatta lodged a complaint, a statement issued by the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

The complaint called for a prompt investigation and the initiation of legal action against Thusitha Halloluwa, as well as those responsible for disseminating the statement via social media.

It is alleged that the false statement made regarding President Anura Kumara Dissanayake could cause serious harm to the reputation and public image of the Head of State.