2024 GCE O/L practical tests to commence next week

2024 GCE O/L practical tests to commence next week

May 15, 2025   12:44 pm

Practical tests for the Aesthetics subjects of the G.C.E. Ordinary Level Examination 2024 (2025) will be conducted from May 21 to May 31, 2025, the Department of Examinations has announced.

According to a statement issued by the Commissioner General of Examinations, A.K.S. Indika Kumari Liyanage, the practical examinations will take place at 1,228 examination centers island-wide, catering to approximately 171,100 candidates.

The practical tests cover the following Aesthetic subjects:
Music (Eastern) – Subject Code 40
Music (Western) – Subject Code 41
Music (Carnatic) – Subject Code 42
Dancing (Local) – Subject Code 44
Dancing (Bharatha) – Subject Code 45
Drama and Theatre (Sinhala) – Subject Code 50
Drama and Theatre (Tamil) – Subject Code 51
Drama and Theatre (English) – Subject Code 52

The listening test for Music (Western) will be held on May 25, at the same venues where the practical tests for that subject are conducted.

The Department emphasized that attendance for both the written and practical components is mandatory, as both scores will be used in calculating the final result for each subject. Candidates who fail to attend the practical tests will not receive results for the respective subject.

Admission Cards and Corrections

Admission cards and timetables for school candidates have been sent to the respective school principals, the Department noted. Private candidates will receive their admission documents via the addresses provided in their applications.

Candidates and principals have been instructed to report any discrepancies (such as subject, medium, or personal information errors) immediately to the School Examinations Unit of the Department for necessary corrections.

Schools that have not yet received admission cards should provide their school number, name, and address, while private applicants must submit their name, address, exam number, and aesthetic subject details for assistance, the Examinations Department added further. 

Candidates can also download their admission cards by visiting the Department of Examinations website (www.doenets.lk) and entering their examination number. This service will be available from May 19, 2025.

For Further Information

For assistance, the following contact options are available:

Telephone: 011-2784537 / 011-2786616 / 011-2784208 / 011-2786200 / 011-2784201
Hotline: 1911
Email: gceolexams@gmail.com
Fax: 011-2784422

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Thousands flock towards Colombo city to witness Vesak celebrations (English)

Thousands flock towards Colombo city to witness Vesak celebrations (English)

Mahindananda files anticipatory bail petition over bribery case (English)

Mahindananda files anticipatory bail petition over bribery case (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Special mosquito eradication week declared as dengue and chikungunya cases surge

Special mosquito eradication week declared as dengue and chikungunya cases surge

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Colorful Vesak celebrations held across Sri Lanka (English)

Colorful Vesak celebrations held across Sri Lanka (English)

Police team investigating Gerandi Ella bus accident visits crash site (English)

Police team investigating Gerandi Ella bus accident visits crash site (English)