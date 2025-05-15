2024 GCE O/L practical tests to commence next week

Practical tests for the Aesthetics subjects of the G.C.E. Ordinary Level Examination 2024 (2025) will be conducted from May 21 to May 31, 2025, the Department of Examinations has announced.

According to a statement issued by the Commissioner General of Examinations, A.K.S. Indika Kumari Liyanage, the practical examinations will take place at 1,228 examination centers island-wide, catering to approximately 171,100 candidates.

The practical tests cover the following Aesthetic subjects:

Music (Eastern) – Subject Code 40

Music (Western) – Subject Code 41

Music (Carnatic) – Subject Code 42

Dancing (Local) – Subject Code 44

Dancing (Bharatha) – Subject Code 45

Drama and Theatre (Sinhala) – Subject Code 50

Drama and Theatre (Tamil) – Subject Code 51

Drama and Theatre (English) – Subject Code 52

The listening test for Music (Western) will be held on May 25, at the same venues where the practical tests for that subject are conducted.

The Department emphasized that attendance for both the written and practical components is mandatory, as both scores will be used in calculating the final result for each subject. Candidates who fail to attend the practical tests will not receive results for the respective subject.

Admission Cards and Corrections

Admission cards and timetables for school candidates have been sent to the respective school principals, the Department noted. Private candidates will receive their admission documents via the addresses provided in their applications.

Candidates and principals have been instructed to report any discrepancies (such as subject, medium, or personal information errors) immediately to the School Examinations Unit of the Department for necessary corrections.

Schools that have not yet received admission cards should provide their school number, name, and address, while private applicants must submit their name, address, exam number, and aesthetic subject details for assistance, the Examinations Department added further.

Candidates can also download their admission cards by visiting the Department of Examinations website (www.doenets.lk) and entering their examination number. This service will be available from May 19, 2025.

For Further Information

For assistance, the following contact options are available:

Telephone: 011-2784537 / 011-2786616 / 011-2784208 / 011-2786200 / 011-2784201

Hotline: 1911

Email: gceolexams@gmail.com

Fax: 011-2784422