First batch of Sri Lankan Hajj pilgrims arrive in Jeddah

The first group of Hajj pilgrims from Sri Lanka has landed in Saudi Arabia to perform the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

The batch, comprising 46 pilgrims, reached the King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, where they were received by Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ameer Ajwad and Acting Consul General Mafusa Lafir, along with the officials of the Sri Lanka Consulate General in Jeddah.

Welcoming the first group of Sri Lankan Hajj pilgrims, Ambassador Ameer Ajwad expressed his best wishes to the pilgrims and emphasized the spiritual significance of the journey.

He assured them of the full support and assistance by both the Sri Lankan Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate General in Jeddah to ensure a smooth, safe, and spiritually enriching Hajj experience.

The Ambassador also advised the pilgrims to comply with the guidelines provided by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah for their own safety and wellbeing, the Consulate General of Sri Lanka in Jeddah said in a statement.

This year, arrangements have been made to facilitate a total number of 3,500 Sri Lankan Hajj pilgrims.

The coordination involves close collaboration between the Sri Lanka Hajj Mission, the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, the designated Saudi service provider, and local travel operators.