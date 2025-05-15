Gerandi Ella tragedy: DMT officials inspect bus at Kotmale Police

May 15, 2025   02:01 pm

A group of officials attached to the Department of Motor Traffic (DMT) conducted an inspection of the bus which was involved in the tragic accident which claimed the lives of 23 individuals in Gerandi Ella, Ramboda on Sunday (11).

The inspection was carried out at the Kotmale Police Station, where the bus is currently being held, by a group of senior officials from the department.

Meanwhile, the bus was also examined yesterday (14) by the Government Analyst at the Kotmale Police Station.

A Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) bus operating from Kataragama to Kurunegala via Nuwara Eliya veered off the road and toppled down a precipice on the Nuwara Eliya - Gampola main road on Sunday.

A total of 23 persons died while around 40 individuals sustained injuries in the bus accident in Gerandi Ella, Ramboda.

