Supreme Court now accepts online payments via GovPay

May 15, 2025   02:03 pm

The Supreme Court of Sri Lanka has officially joined the ‘GovPay’ digital payment platform, enabling online transactions for a range of court services that were previously handled in cash.
 
The move is part of a broader initiative launched by the National People’s Power (NPP) government to digitize public services across the country.
 
The GovPay facility, introduced to streamline and modernize government service payments, currently covers 16 major state institutions and is accessible to the public via www.govpay.lk.
 
The latest phase of this digital transformation was marked at a ceremony held today at the Supreme Court Complex, under the patronage of Chief Justice Murdu Fernando.
 
Legal professionals and officials from the Information and Communication Technology Agency of Sri Lanka (ICTA) and LankaPay also attended the event.
 
With this integration, the general public can now make online payments for several key Supreme Court services, including:
- Case filing fees
- Certified copy fees
- Commercial High Court appeal filing fees
- Compensation payments
- Complaint filing fees
- Affidavit-related charges

 

